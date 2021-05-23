Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trimble by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

