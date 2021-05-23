Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Papa John’s International worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

