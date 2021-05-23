Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 191,688 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the first quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $452.08 million, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.92. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $39.98.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $155.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

