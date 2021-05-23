Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.69 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $78.65 million and $22.69 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00763940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00076187 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

