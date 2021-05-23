Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 3,770 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12.

Shares of RPTX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.34. 382,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,132. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

