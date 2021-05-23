Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 3,770 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.
Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12.
Shares of RPTX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.34. 382,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,132. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
