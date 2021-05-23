Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,754,590 shares of company stock valued at $841,136,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.45. 5,169,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

