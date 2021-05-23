Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.08% of Resolute Forest Products worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

RFP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.30. 1,628,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

