Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.14 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,727. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.