Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,205. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

