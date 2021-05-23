Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,681. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

