Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 59.6% Lower This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $493,829.55 and $53,532.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00428160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00193953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.34 or 0.00837236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.