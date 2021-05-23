Linda Kristine Myers Buys 962 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.