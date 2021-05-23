Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) vs. International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Critical Comparison

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Money Express and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67 Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.02%. Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 98.25%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than International Money Express.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.90% 48.38% 16.37% Limelight Networks -17.63% -15.53% -8.85%

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.56 $33.78 million $1.02 13.94 Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.71 -$19.28 million ($0.14) -22.43

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Money Express beats Limelight Networks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

