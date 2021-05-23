LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 2,735,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Insiders have bought 49,351 shares of company stock worth $507,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

