LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LFMD stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, CTO Stefan Galluppi purchased 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 49,351 shares of company stock worth $507,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

