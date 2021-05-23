Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $283,296,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $16,489,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. 1,586,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

