Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $120.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.70 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $469.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $479.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $533.30 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,372 shares of company stock worth $5,570,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.