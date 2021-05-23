Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joel Richard Culp acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

NASDAQ SWIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,715. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

