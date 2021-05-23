Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $295.00 at Argus

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by Argus from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The stock had a trading volume of 583,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.