Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Tops One Day Volume of $82.67 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00004678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $360.46 million and $82.67 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00912710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

