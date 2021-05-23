Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $256.39 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $467.33 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $256.39 or 0.00753400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 51.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00407782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00186949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

