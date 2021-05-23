KUN Price Down 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, KUN has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $56,054.35 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $28.03 or 0.00083720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00381234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00187380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00725026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.