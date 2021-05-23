Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 5,347,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

