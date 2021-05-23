Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $273,000 in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $15,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 566,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,400. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a PE ratio of -52.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.