Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PNOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. 2,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

