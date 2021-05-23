Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PNOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. 2,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.