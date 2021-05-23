Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 958,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $195.61 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

