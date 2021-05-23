Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,991 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. 959,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

