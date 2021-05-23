Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stake Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 37.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 148,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

