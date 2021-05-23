Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,315,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,150,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,982.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

