Kineko Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $484,395.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00403656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00185632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00746593 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,998,792 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

