Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $151.69

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$151.69 and traded as low as C$141.12. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$141.57, with a volume of 61,677 shares trading hands.

KXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 491.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.