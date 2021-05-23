Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

