Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 67,066 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 273.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 2.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 586,335 shares of company stock worth $36,904,054 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,578. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

