KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 240.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,642. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

