KeyCorp Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $144.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.07.

NYSE:OSK opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

