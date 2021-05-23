KeyCorp Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $332.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CLSA upped their price objective on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.17.

BIDU stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

