KeyCorp Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $332.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CLSA upped their price objective on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.17.
BIDU stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
