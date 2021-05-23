Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,272 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

