Keybank National Association OH Sells 18,264 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $120,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 13,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average of $218.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.