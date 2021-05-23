Keybank National Association OH Sells 12,070 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Timken were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,506 shares of company stock worth $17,419,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.86. 260,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,432. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

