Keybank National Association OH Purchases 28,679 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.20% of Xylem worth $38,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 696,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

