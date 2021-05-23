Keybank National Association OH Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 247.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,862 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of GoodRx worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $25,692,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $20,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.13.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 195,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.