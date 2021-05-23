Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $103.80. 552,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.