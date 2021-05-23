Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,886. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.