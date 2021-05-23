Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,335 shares of company stock valued at $36,904,054 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE K traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

