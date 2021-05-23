Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Hits $24.04 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $120.19 or 0.00354698 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $24.04 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 56% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00058286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00836973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.77 or 0.07831526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077783 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

