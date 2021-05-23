KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $51.79

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $50.37. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
