KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $51.79

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $50.37. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

