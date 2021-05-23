Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Sells $175,234.64 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ray Parkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.09. 91,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,346. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 481.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

