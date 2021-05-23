Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,412 ($18.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,526.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,332.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

