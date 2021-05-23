K21 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $792,907.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $792,907.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00796948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00077674 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,206 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.