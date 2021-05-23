Justin Whitmore Acquires 8,916 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Justin Whitmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.